Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Lifted Holding; As Teekay (TK) Stock Rose, Holder Blackrock Has Increased Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 195.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 14,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,117 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 7,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 6.52 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video)

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 297,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64 million, up from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 380,741 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,828 shares to 48,525 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,980 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Den Berg I Inc invested in 4.53% or 642,072 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 40,000 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrow Finance Corporation invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The California-based Cheviot Value Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). High Pointe Cap Management Lc accumulated 9,180 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.07% or 163,235 shares in its portfolio. 14,316 were reported by Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. 9,282 are owned by Ipg Ltd Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 8,227 are owned by Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi. Spinnaker Tru owns 185,095 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. 28,199 were accumulated by Cypress Group Inc. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 8,000 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).