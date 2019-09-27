Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Bristol John W & Company Decreased Its Stake by $628,296; Pinnacle Holdings Increased Its Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Stake by $4.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The hedge fund held 5,239 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.45 million, up from 5,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 46,313 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 13,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.49 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.51B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 33.25M shares traded or 68.50% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Assets Incorporated has invested 21.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7,040 were reported by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Joel Isaacson Communications Ltd Com accumulated 52,621 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc owns 10,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Financial Gp holds 0.47% or 122,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Cap has 1.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,800 shares. Moreover, Sageworth Trust Company has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 501 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability reported 173,200 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 223,253 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co has 12,329 shares. State Street reported 177.89 million shares. Security National reported 18,479 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.71 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 1,459 shares to 48,962 shares, valued at $1.17B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,677 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,240 activity. Prescott Wm Gordon bought $455 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 1.28 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Hillcrest Asset Mngmt invested in 356,926 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance holds 55,531 shares. Ls Invest Limited has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,988 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com reported 506,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 224,614 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Incorporated holds 0.07% or 6,665 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 0.81% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) or 662,333 shares. Tci Wealth holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio.