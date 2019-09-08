Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Shares Rose While Appleton Partners Has Lowered by $588,960 Its Position; Gagnon Securities Has Boosted Its Air Lease (AL) Holding by $350,506

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 742,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 732,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 662,881 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

