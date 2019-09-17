Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Has Increased Its Holding by $525,977 as Share Price Rose; Ciena (CIEN) Share Price Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $16.45 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 84.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 401,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 75,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 476,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 1.74M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 11,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 76,965 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, up from 65,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 13.70 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corporation holds 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 20,079 shares. B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9,048 shares. Magellan Asset holds 10,326 shares. Augustine Asset owns 15,116 shares. 7,984 are owned by American & Management. South State holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,098 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 108,776 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 558,339 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust invested in 0.53% or 12,255 shares. The Ohio-based Farmers Com has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 66.07 million shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,285 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.13% or 77,797 shares. Bsw Wealth stated it has 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stifel Corp holds 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2.81 million shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation Com by 10,350 shares to 16,670 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,049 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 78,769 shares to 150,423 shares, valued at $34.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 10,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

