Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Holder Green Square Capital Decreased Its Stake by $629,712; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 13,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 63,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 18.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $298.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,234 shares to 346,001 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.41 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.