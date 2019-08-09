Wells Fargo & Company Lifted White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position by $2.73 Million as Shares Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered Its Holding by $518,181 as Share Price Declined

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 65,205 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.35M, up from 62,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.42. About 13,531 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs has 147 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 53,119 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 6,242 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.08% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 1,155 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 619 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 15,367 shares. Elkhorn Partners Partnership has 26,838 shares for 14.9% of their portfolio. 518 are owned by Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Company. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Sei Investments reported 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 26,526 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.02% stake. 81,312 were reported by Wallace Cap Management. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 2,708 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains to Hold 2019 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 177,449 shares to 5.49M shares, valued at $486.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 5,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,059 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (DJCI).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 115,000 shares. Cadence Cap Lc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust reported 45,148 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 41,112 shares. Pioneer Bancorp N A Or owns 143,603 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 77,851 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 5,783 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reliant Investment Ltd holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,140 shares. Webster Bancorp N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 194,261 shares. Blackrock owns 309.36 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 399,195 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 1.74 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 12,721 shares. Holt Ltd Company Dba Holt Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,370 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 175,542 shares to 948,053 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).