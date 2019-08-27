Wells Fargo & Company Position In Omnicell (OMCL) Was Lifted; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose While American Investment Services Upped Holding by $763,338

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 6,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 191,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 184,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 287,776 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 3.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5,081 shares to 13,954 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,420 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 824,686 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $379.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 16,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,772 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.