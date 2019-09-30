Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Valuation Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $1.75 Million; Chevron New Com (CVX) Holder Stralem & Co Trimmed Stake

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 76,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 12.54M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 7,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 37,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, down from 44,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.54. About 2.82 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Cap Mgmt Lc owns 1.29M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 16,000 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 26.21 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 17.88M shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Burney Company holds 18,177 shares. Theleme Prtn Llp accumulated 10.33 million shares or 23.7% of the stock. Palouse Mngmt invested in 143,799 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 0.02% or 3,946 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 519,524 were accumulated by Willis Counsel. E&G Advsrs LP owns 7,598 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Management Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 30,037 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri stated it has 45,126 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.55M were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Hills Commercial Bank And Communication has 0.59% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,232 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,835 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 0.51% or 9,659 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va owns 589,552 shares for 4.99% of their portfolio. 55,060 were reported by Southeast Asset Advsr. Brinker Cap holds 67,193 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 166,053 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd owns 4,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mgmt Inc holds 72,204 shares. Botty Investors reported 5,815 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Com holds 0.24% or 1,765 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Llc holds 0.11% or 1,963 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 197,518 shares.

