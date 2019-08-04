Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Chevron (CVX) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increased Holding by $1.85 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 39,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 99,864 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 139,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 732,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.22M, up from 717,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,430 shares to 860,609 shares, valued at $202.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,295 shares, and cut its stake in Gannett Spinco Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested in 1.43% or 126,551 shares. 652,435 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 2,135 are owned by Hendershot. 9,735 were reported by Alpha Cubed Ltd. Fjarde Ap holds 568,182 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 75,392 shares. Invest Wi reported 1.68% stake. 112,245 are owned by Boston Advsr Ltd. 8,000 are held by Ci. Private Tru Na invested in 40,023 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.04% or 5.25M shares in its portfolio. Inv House Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Management has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Retail Bank Of The West has 1.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Dallas Securities accumulated 3,044 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 23,175 are held by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 133,526 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.56% stake. Chou Assoc Mngmt Inc holds 9.05% or 434,542 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Insight 2811 has invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc reported 7.37 million shares. Stadion Money Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc owns 21,826 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Theleme Ptnrs Llp has 29.79% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 167,106 shares. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 2.88% or 485,686 shares in its portfolio. S&Co stated it has 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares to 37,162 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Company.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.