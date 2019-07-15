Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holder Baxter Bros Upped Stake; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Upped Csx (CSX) Position by $907,240 as Market Value Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 12,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 942,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.48M, up from 930,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 2.10M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 184,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 187,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 14.84M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58,597 shares to 224,470 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,308 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Highland Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Checchi Advisers Limited Com holds 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 7,670 shares. Bennicas & has 3.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wellington Management Llp holds 0.1% or 5.78M shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has invested 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). M&T Comml Bank holds 153,649 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Management has 0.25% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0.18% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 8.69M shares. Argent Tru reported 32,245 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Orrstown Fincl has invested 1.57% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 9,350 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hilltop holds 0.15% or 9,337 shares in its portfolio.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares to 87,777 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T.

