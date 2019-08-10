Wells Fargo & Company Stake in Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Has Trimmed by $876,320; Capital City Trust Company Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Value Rose

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 87,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 701,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, down from 789,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 439,723 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 176,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Annuity Association Of America holds 0.08% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) or 82,483 shares. 82,329 are owned by Schroder Investment Management Grp. Moreover, Arrow Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 38,747 shares. The California-based First Republic Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 80,278 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Com holds 2,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs owns 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 18,469 shares. 893,100 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Arizona State Retirement System holds 137,686 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com invested in 2,550 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 59,356 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp reported 456,527 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 26,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 12,039 shares to 211,972 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited owns 1.73M shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Lc owns 145,824 shares or 5.06% of their US portfolio. 26,240 were reported by Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt. Lvw Advisors Ltd Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,271 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc has 932,615 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 92,897 shares. Wheatland Advisors holds 4.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 53,891 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited reported 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 87,306 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atalanta Sosnoff owns 1.54 million shares. Quantum Management stated it has 11,530 shares. Zweig holds 183,981 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim owns 3.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.28 million shares. Channing Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).