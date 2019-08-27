Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Lowered Its Stake by $814.33 Million; Burney Co Holding In Home Depot (HD) Was Has Lifted

Burney Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 11,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 65,614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, up from 53,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 16.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 409.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 billion, down from 426.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 15.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million — Bank; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,179 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru reported 15,217 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mngmt reported 1.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meridian Inv Counsel holds 1.44% or 12,863 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 10,279 shares. The North Carolina-based Kdi Prtn Ltd Com has invested 4.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 8,275 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 0.91% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Accuvest Glob Advsrs has invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mufg Americas holds 230,592 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Com accumulated 0.41% or 12,641 shares. Midas Management holds 17,400 shares. Tompkins Finance holds 1.15% or 27,069 shares. 49,221 were reported by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Professional Advisory has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,253 shares to 271,284 shares, valued at $51.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,427 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.