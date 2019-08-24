Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Bridger Management Has Upped Stake in Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) by $1.70 Million

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 1.29M shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics’ Ublituximab (TG-1101) Treats Patients With Multiple Sclerosis; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 217,860 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $45.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 460,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,487 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TG Therapeutics Confirms Registration Path for Umbralisib in Marginal Zone Lymphoma Following FDA Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TG Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming Medical Meetings – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TG Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Long-term Follow-up Data from the Phase 2 Trial of Ublituximab in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis During an Oral Session at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,817 were reported by Morgan Stanley. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 683 Mngmt Limited Co has 525,000 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn owns 72,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 122,640 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 59,900 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 594,399 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.04% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Stifel Financial stated it has 14,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 151,886 shares. 7,761 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.