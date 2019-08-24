Wells Fargo & Company Maintains Position in Employers Holdings (EIG); Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) by $1.83 Million as Stock Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 46,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 398,704 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 14,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 101,942 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 87,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 139,566 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Launches Two Major Initiatives to Capture Opportunity in a Changing Industry – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Employers Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:EIG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 615 shares. 20,865 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Bailard Inc has invested 0.02% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 104,900 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.62% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 239,964 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 21,400 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 5,785 shares. National Bank Of Mellon reported 454,158 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 59,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 12,300 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYJ) by 4,603 shares to 193,446 shares, valued at $29.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 85,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) Q3 EPS Tops Consensus, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Oshkosh: ‘Not An Easy Decision’ – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 207,230 shares. Macquarie Grp has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 7,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 2,918 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 175,272 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 6.27M shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company owns 5,580 shares. Mairs & Power stated it has 0.17% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 95,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bancshares holds 0.09% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 3,105 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0.11% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 90,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 13,281 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 66,411 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,994 shares to 35,935 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 31,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,194 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).