Wells Fargo & Company Upped By $3.90 Million Its Knoll (KNL) Stake; Bank Of South Carolina (BKSC)’s Sentiment Is 1

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 5 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 5 decreased and sold their positions in Bank Of South Carolina Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 278,875 shares, down from 477,029 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bank Of South Carolina Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Wells Fargo & Company increased Knoll Inc (KNL) stake by 28.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company acquired 216,770 shares as Knoll Inc (KNL)’s stock rose 13.69%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 982,992 shares with $18.59 million value, up from 766,222 last quarter. Knoll Inc now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 12,679 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 79,630 shares to 776,397 valued at $102.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) stake by 28,128 shares and now owns 116,845 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited Liability Com has 840,508 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). New Amsterdam Prns Llc New York has 219,909 shares. 1.03M were reported by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc reported 0.06% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). State Street Corp has 1.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement owns 4,300 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 58,747 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 607,005 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% or 17,745 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Principal Financial Gru Incorporated holds 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 27,758 shares.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding firm for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $101.39 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 41 buys, and 1 sale for $2.50 million activity.

The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 31 shares traded. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has declined 8.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BKSC News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bank of South Pacific To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 10/04/2018 – Bank of South Carolina 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of South Carolina Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKSC); 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 22/03/2018 Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation for 1,210 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 399 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 7,766 shares.