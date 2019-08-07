Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position Has Lifted by Lincluden Management Ltd; Assetmark Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (ITUB) Decreased by $438,576 as Stock Price Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 134,111 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 118,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (ITUB) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 54,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 800,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 854,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 17.09 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,315 shares to 32,278 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,302 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 14,930 shares. Tealwood Asset Management has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.23% or 46,665 shares. Grimes Company has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Spinnaker Trust reported 177,861 shares. Excalibur Management Corporation holds 17,671 shares. S&Co accumulated 112,717 shares. Boys Arnold Company holds 40,857 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 367,335 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 810,164 shares. Bellecapital, Switzerland-based fund reported 24,367 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 5,362 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 42,282 shares.