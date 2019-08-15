Wells Fargo & Company Raised Its Freshpet (FRPT) Position by $6.24 Million; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Price Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lifted Stake

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 148,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 416,610 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62 million, up from 268,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 293,976 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.91 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 3.87M shares traded or 87.61% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 19,175 shares to 347,502 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 61,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,393 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources accumulated 697,109 shares. Fmr Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 2,800 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Llc invested in 0.58% or 188,850 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 381,100 shares. Affinity Investment Lc holds 10,289 shares. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). California Employees Retirement has 26,775 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 4 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 57,656 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has 99 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Company Bank & Trust owns 27,917 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 347,301 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

