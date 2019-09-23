Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holder Advisor Partners Lowered Its Position by $513,146; As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Price Rose, American Financial Group Has Raised Position

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 10,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 82,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 93,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45M, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 10/04/2018 – `Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 14/03/2018 – Viacom Suspends Programming For 17 Minutes To Support Students Protesting Gun Violence — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va owns 4,516 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Douglass Winthrop Advsr owns 34,844 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.30M shares. Prentiss Smith holds 12,016 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 37,224 shares. Salem Capital Management holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 64,891 shares. California-based Causeway Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Milestone Group, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,939 shares. Caledonia (Private) Pty Limited invested in 0% or 5,088 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 3,282 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 473,062 shares. Agf Inc reported 379,336 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,471 shares to 84,479 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Assets Under Management.

