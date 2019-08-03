Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Its Position by $547,776; As Valmont Inds (VMI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Lowered by $413,140 Its Stake

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 86,874 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 922,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.35M, up from 907,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.61 million for 14.19 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12,995 shares to 153,588 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Dorsey Wright Etf by 15,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Parkside Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 1,648 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,504 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 9,649 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 63,028 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 0% or 6,144 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc owns 2,926 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 13 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 4,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,370 shares. D E Shaw And Co Incorporated accumulated 21,415 shares or 0% of the stock.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72M shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited invested in 0.61% or 1.28 million shares. Pictet Bancorp And Trust holds 121,490 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. 6,488 were accumulated by Community Trust And Invest. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt owns 5,300 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,905 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc holds 40,175 shares. Ally Fincl holds 1.75% or 190,000 shares in its portfolio. 27.83M were accumulated by Capital World Investors. Raymond James owns 3.46M shares. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 1.91M shares. Accredited Invsts Inc owns 26,089 shares. Enterprise Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,440 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 81.81M shares or 3.25% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd invested in 14,437 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Company reported 28,000 shares.

