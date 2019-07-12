Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding Has Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Rose, Cacti Asset Management Upped by $5.49 Million Its Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 23,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.20M, up from 787,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 7.23M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,022 shares to 274,814 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,951 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gagnon holds 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5,163 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 55,932 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 568,478 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management reported 5.78% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability owns 1,917 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Llc has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 37,493 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 0.94% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,305 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated has 1.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.12M shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 52,514 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.21M shares. Altavista Wealth Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.33% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo declares $0.43 dividend, adds to buyback – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Names Debra Chrapaty as Chief Technology Officer – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Both Own – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Is Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Valuation Discounts Regulatory Concerns, RBC Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares to 255,125 shares, valued at $97.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,529 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock or 10,089 shares. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock.