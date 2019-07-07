Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holder Midas Management Raised Holding; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Decreased by $996,800 Its Stake

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.80 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 04/05/2018 – Esterline to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 21,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Thompson Invest owns 4,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Llc holds 12,774 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 93,168 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 0.81% or 876,159 shares. Alley Company Limited Company reported 107,521 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Signature Investment Advsrs accumulated 4,658 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mechanics Natl Bank Department stated it has 13,711 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,795 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.23M shares. 12,500 are held by Jefferies Gru Ltd Com. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Independent Order Of Foresters has 6,482 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 10,468 shares.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,245 shares to 506,009 shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED.