Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Lifted by Mairs & Power Inc; As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Raised Its Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 104032.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 4.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.32 million, up from 4,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 4.14 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 11,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.48M, up from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 12.22 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 4.65M shares in its portfolio. Lau Assocs Lc owns 11,403 shares. Bokf Na holds 18,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.28% or 26,725 shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4,800 shares. 2,431 are owned by Washington Bank & Trust. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com invested in 51,584 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 167,155 shares. 1,192 are held by Cls Invs Limited Liability Com. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.11% or 164,734 shares. Argentiere Ag stated it has 0.34% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Btr Capital Management owns 150,975 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 80,180 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 46.43 million shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 249,000 shares to 82,650 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 228,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,320 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 49,193 shares to 132,239 shares, valued at $16.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workiva Inc by 39,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,813 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated holds 2,295 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt owns 26,775 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Marco Investment Management Lc invested in 42,449 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 68,602 shares. Mairs & accumulated 2.10 million shares. Fire Gp owns 4.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 255,086 shares. Moreover, Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tuttle Tactical reported 36,179 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 48.98 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 19.76 million shares. Rothschild Invest Il owns 22,608 shares. Ally Financial owns 1.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 190,000 shares. 20,411 are held by Private Wealth Advsrs. Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 12.95M shares.