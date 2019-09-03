Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Alta Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $479,076

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 2.68 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc analyzed 28,522 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 862,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.69 million, down from 891,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $198.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 8.63M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fincl Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,215 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 28,703 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 134,626 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 1.45% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 12.99M shares. Yorktown & Research holds 18,000 shares. Washington invested in 0.28% or 62,986 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Limited Liability Co has 3.65% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 60,709 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 8,768 shares. Truepoint accumulated 5,862 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Co holds 104,670 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 485,651 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 77,229 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 7.72 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc invested in 4,680 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,316 shares to 11,227 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (NYSE:FBHS) by 46,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Mngmt holds 0.07% or 28,084 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 839,524 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 657,876 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department owns 29,321 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Horizon Lc holds 27,826 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 970,933 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 2.86 million were reported by Amp Capital. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.78% or 12.61 million shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,193 shares. California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 4.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.68% stake. Blackrock Inc reported 287.98M shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation reported 8,391 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.