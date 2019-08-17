Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Cut Stake by $631,488; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Raised Position

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 13,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 584,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23 million, down from 597,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,620 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 11,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Incorporated reported 9.30 million shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% or 134,596 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.48% or 48.98M shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.65% or 27,908 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 0.61% or 14,426 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 9,901 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund reported 0.86% stake. United Fire Group owns 255,086 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 0.71% or 3.26M shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 2.22 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt has 5.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cognios Cap Limited Com holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,901 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 557 shares to 42,708 shares, valued at $50.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 3.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 20,927 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 1.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30,405 shares. Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.76% or 19,500 shares. Kepos Capital Lp invested in 0.46% or 25,804 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 14.76 million shares. Dearborn Prns Lc stated it has 2.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Armstrong Henry H Assoc has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.71% or 2.44 million shares. Comm Financial Bank reported 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dock Street Asset Mngmt invested 5.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wealth Architects invested in 1,604 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fulton Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.18% or 10,639 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 28,959 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares to 52,521 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 17,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,479 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).