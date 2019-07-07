Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (WFC) Stake Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Argent Trust Company Has Upped Its Position

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,934 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 9,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (WFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 12,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,686 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 473,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Llc reported 4,891 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Acropolis Investment Lc has 0.19% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,971 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 648,781 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 158,949 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Bath Savings Communication has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 2,686 are owned by Ims Cap. Nordea Inv Management owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.15% stake. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co has 167,440 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 29,221 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America has 708 shares. Liberty Cap Inc holds 0.13% or 860 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Capital Advsrs Inc Ok owns 7,821 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 291 shares to 11,697 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,035 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533. $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,242 shares to 316,576 shares, valued at $26.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,078 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

