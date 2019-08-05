Wells Fargo & Company Holding in Westlake Chem (WLK) Cut by $764,939 as Share Price Declined; As Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Cut Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 632 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 146,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 billion, down from 147,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 11,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 152,914 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, down from 164,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 872,276 shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5,870 shares to 183,141 shares, valued at $7.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Snow Capital Mgmt Lp has 3.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cleararc Cap accumulated 1.51% or 79,453 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc has 14,695 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 99,168 are held by Cannell Peter B Inc. Guardian Inv accumulated 22,934 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,730 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Lc accumulated 23,444 shares. Inv Services Inc invested in 3,904 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Delta Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 55,875 shares or 3.65% of the stock. E&G Limited Partnership holds 1.94% or 43,552 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 120,519 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.00 million shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 92,473 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $1.61 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $108.02M for 18.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,750 shares. 9,477 were reported by Capital Fund Sa. Jcic Asset has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Comm Bancorp accumulated 0% or 3,731 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,350 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 4,912 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Communication has invested 0.03% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 3,061 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 35,166 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.51% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 608,000 shares. Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company owns 339,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 169,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Graham & Co Inv Advsr Lp owns 83,476 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1.70 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $2.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA).