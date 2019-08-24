Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Value Rose While Lau Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $698,928; As International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Boosted Its Position

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt reported 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tokio Marine Asset Company reported 2,170 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Colrain Lc reported 2,200 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 65,760 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 11,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Homrich & Berg accumulated 9,534 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 111,200 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation stated it has 6,346 shares. 402 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc invested in 1.8% or 32,373 shares. Clean Yield Gru invested 0.58% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Holderness Investments has 0.99% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp holds 0.17% or 4,170 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,831 shares to 2,465 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Index Fd Etf (VNQ) by 3,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,006 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.