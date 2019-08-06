Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holder Litman Gregory Asset Management Decreased Holding by $365,904; As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stock Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Lifted by $495,000 Its Holding

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 25.46M shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd. (IBN) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 45,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 532,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 487,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 8.30 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500.

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool" on July 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: "HSBC Q2 Pre-Tax Earnings Improve as Revenues Rise, Costs Fall – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2,908 shares to 253,644 shares, valued at $50.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bayer Aktienges (BAYRY) by 609,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,480 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI) by 5,221 shares to 173,148 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT) by 7,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha" on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool" published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Wells Fargo Donates $500000 for Chicago Housing, Education and Neighborhood Revitalization – Business Wire" on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.22B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.