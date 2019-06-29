Wells Fargo & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Ball (BLL); As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Tompkins Financial Has Increased Its Stake

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 610.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 476,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 554,023 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 10.22M shares traded or 353.87% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Rumor: Anime’s TV Comeback Might Take a While; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.706S Reaming Rods are intended; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 3.55 million shares traded or 29.55% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,428 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell And DENSO Collaborate On Electric Propulsion Systems For Urban Air Mobility – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell (HON) option implied volatility low into Raytheon (RTN) and United Technologies (UTX) all-stock merger of equals – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp holds 56,290 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited accumulated 0.01% or 178 shares. New York-based Braun Stacey Associate has invested 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 35,979 are held by Motco. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 75,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na holds 974,380 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. New York-based Arrow has invested 0.96% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bath Savings Trust reported 15,829 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 689,197 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 991,661 shares. Brookstone Mngmt holds 2,218 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pacific Global Mgmt reported 19,542 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Company reported 51,790 shares. 147,683 were accumulated by Investec Asset North America Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 72,770 shares to 233,116 shares, valued at $165.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 64,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. MORRISON SCOTT C sold $725,018 worth of stock or 13,677 shares. $5.06M worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares were sold by HAYES JOHN A.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ball Corp. (BLL) Announces $250 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase – StreetInsider.com” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball – High Debt And Ambitious Management – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.