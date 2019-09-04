Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Mason Street Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Position by $1.33 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 13,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 584,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23 million, down from 597,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 3.45 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 45,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 173,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 219,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 855,943 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 19/03/2018 – Jude Schramm to Lead Fifth Third Bancorp Technology Organization; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.59M for 8.90 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

