Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Market Valuation Declined While Baxter Bros Has Increased Position by $8.67 Million; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kensico Capital Management Upped Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 2.10 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 184,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 187,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 9.04M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares to 87,777 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,975 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity. On Friday, February 1 Doerger Brian J. sold $349,347 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 10,185 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares to 520,927 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).