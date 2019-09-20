Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding; As Csx (CSX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 135,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.61 million, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $68.82. About 5.88M shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 21,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 17.20M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 33,791 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $214.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 43,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mairs And Pwr reported 7,950 shares stake. Washington Bancshares accumulated 0.08% or 6,502 shares. Pitcairn holds 11,398 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 43,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Serv Inc owns 178,809 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Donaldson Mgmt Lc has invested 0.33% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 4,179 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fin Services has invested 1.54% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,918 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Llc has invested 0.33% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Howland Capital Mgmt reported 9,410 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns stated it has 15,023 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.21% or 3,318 shares.

