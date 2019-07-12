Wells Fargo & Company Decreased Its Entegris (ENTG) Position by $634,060 as Market Value Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, National Pension Service Has Lifted Position by $2.14 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 18,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 886,336 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 904,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 147,454 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

National Pension Service increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 31,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 849,562 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.23 million, up from 818,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 378,507 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Reiterates Market Perform Rating on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Finance Inc reported 50,000 shares. Moreover, Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.64% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 71,500 shares. Moreover, North Star Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cypress Grp stated it has 37,314 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 28,754 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 293,441 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 5,010 shares. Adage Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 1.08M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pggm reported 426,900 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 1.87 million shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak invested 1.85% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Overbrook Mngmt holds 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 4,920 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.27M for 21.17 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.18M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 87,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Versum, Entegris tout extra merger benefits – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris’ Sensible Merger With Versum Materials – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Pieces: SDVY Could Be Worth $24 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.