Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $721,824; As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Has Lifted Its Stake

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co analyzed 15,038 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 103,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 118,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 5.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Nuns' pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of 'systemic lapses in governance'; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo's Wagon — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 2,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 27,525 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 24,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $262.39. About 142,038 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,078 shares to 891,522 shares, valued at $52.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 34,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,472 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cibc has invested 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Financial In holds 3,862 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 40,877 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 69,089 shares. Deltec Asset Llc holds 6,160 shares. 17,325 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mngmt Corp. Endurance Wealth Management reported 27,329 shares stake. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westchester Mgmt invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ww Asset Management holds 0.7% or 282,835 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,217 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sterling Management Limited Liability Com has 0.68% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.42M shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.38 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,185 shares to 22,550 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).