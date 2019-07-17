Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Share Value Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Has Raised Stake; As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $1.65 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 67,036 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,111 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 118,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25 million shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Inc reported 9,489 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 102,344 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 717,012 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 179,013 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. First Fin In stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Indiana Inv invested in 24,270 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 291,459 shares. 255,086 are held by Utd Fire Gru. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Citizens Natl Bank Tru Com stated it has 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 25,858 shares. Motco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,283 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 12.63 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp by 4,290 shares to 13,915 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,278 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo reveals more details on new office led by Charlotte exec – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 13.06 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Southwest Corporation Completes Spin-Off of CSW Industrials – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital Southwest gets net proceeds of $13.2M from stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital Southwest (CSWC) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Sale of Investment in Deepwater Corrosion Services – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why Capital Southwest (CSWC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 634,902 were reported by First Manhattan Company. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 598,863 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 20 shares. 15,750 are held by Greenwich Invest Management Inc. 1.41M were accumulated by Zuckerman Inv Grp Inc Lc. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 1,023 shares in its portfolio. Bard Associate has invested 0.21% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 43,835 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 15,353 shares. Brown Advisory owns 10,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 10,664 shares. Advsr Asset accumulated 170,130 shares.