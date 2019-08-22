Wells Fargo & Company Stake in Repligen (RGEN) Has Lowered by $12.52 Million as Share Value Rose; As Callon Petroleum (CPE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Boosted Stake

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 212,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 476,376 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.14 million, down from 688,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.38. About 346,047 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Corp (CPE) by 213.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 146,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 214,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 68,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 11.33M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 188,106 shares to 280,374 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carolina Finl Corp New (NASDAQ:CARO) by 14,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 4.12M shares. Mutual Of America Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 86,509 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 25,499 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Co holds 2.69% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) or 1.64M shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 125 shares. 542,473 are owned by Northern Tru Corp. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 20,914 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Raymond James Associates accumulated 5,192 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 1,985 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability accumulated 710,088 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 20,905 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 64,610 shares to 25,790 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 16,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,434 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Call) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). New York-based Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Prudential Financial reported 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 320,360 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 12,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited holds 0.01% or 1.08 million shares. Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.61M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Rr Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Alps Inc invested in 0% or 55,734 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 220,000 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).