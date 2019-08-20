Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Apg Asset Management Us Maintains Holding in Cyrusone (CONE)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 1.77M shares traded or 85.29% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 154,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 147,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 301,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 14.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL had bought 1,955 shares worth $99,901.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Know Ahead of New Residential’s (NRZ) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CyrusOne (CONE) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comstock Resources (CRK) Q2 Earnings Miss, Output Ramps Up – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Aimco (AIV) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Boston Properties’ (BXP) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 584,500 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $64.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 384,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth accumulated 500 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cbre Clarion Limited Company accumulated 0.24% or 280,764 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company owns 2,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 177,795 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Ks. Brinker Inc holds 11,571 shares. Quantbot LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 26,284 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 240 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 20,546 shares. Natl Asset reported 0.04% stake. Endeavour Capital holds 289,046 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “H2O.ai Raises $72.5M Led by Goldman Sachs and Ping An to Democratize AI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 17,893 shares to 88,152 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Variable Rate Pfd by 14,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.51 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Gru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,927 shares. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 1,032 shares. California-based Kcm Inv Lc has invested 1.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 485,686 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 6,193 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc holds 359,250 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 151,689 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Avenir has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.09% or 4,376 shares. First Interstate Bank has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Norinchukin State Bank The reported 324,890 shares. Brookstone Mgmt accumulated 8,864 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0.25% or 916,633 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,500 shares.