Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder Oxbow Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $379,968; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder New Vernon Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $333,710

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,545 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 42,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – Investor Adviser Recommends Against Keeping Wells Fargo’s Auditor — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate 6.625 Pfd Ser E Qdi by 65,560 shares to 113,760 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Incom by 344,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,085 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

