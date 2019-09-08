Wells Fargo And Co (WFC) Shareholder Delphi Management Trimmed Its Position by $364,560 as Valuation Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Fiera Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $583,695

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 5,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 30,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 35,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (WFC) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 7,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,661 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 36,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.