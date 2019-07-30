Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Decreased Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Lifted Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 18.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,653 shares to 410,504 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 41,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.