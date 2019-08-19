Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose While Lau Associates Cut Position by $698,928; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Filament Trimmed Its Stake by $533,700

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 21.20 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES `VERY HEALTHY CUSHION’ VS. ASSET CAP: BLINDE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $25.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.45. About 125,211 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

