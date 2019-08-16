Wells Fargo & Company Has Trimmed Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding; Allison Transmission Holdings Has 1.23 Sentiment

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 13.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company sold 65,348 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 427,342 shares with $23.41M value, down from 492,690 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 73,743 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 150 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 122 decreased and sold their holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 113.91 million shares, down from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Allison Transmission Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 103 Increased: 95 New Position: 55.

Wells Fargo & Company increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 280,499 shares to 488,265 valued at $102.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) stake by 301,795 shares and now owns 2.52M shares. Extraction Oil And Gas Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 0.03% stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,557 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Bernzott Advsr stated it has 394,455 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 9,333 shares. Hillsdale Incorporated holds 0.05% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited has 4,243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.1% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.08% or 91,895 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 5.15M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 9,180 shares or 0% of the stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 7.8 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

Sq Advisors Llc holds 12.92% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for 3.79 million shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owns 5.76 million shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ami Investment Management Inc has 2.56% invested in the company for 108,058 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 2.3% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,264 shares.

The stock increased 2.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 218,027 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M