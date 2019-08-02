Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Share Price Rose While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trimmed Position; Advent Capital Management Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 18.74 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 26.29M shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.96 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 836,058 shares. Paragon Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 84 shares. Capital Fund Sa stated it has 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 284,147 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,784 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advisors has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.87% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 331,605 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 5,906 shares. Endowment Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Causeway Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.85M shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has invested 0.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 59,820 are held by Essex Fincl Incorporated. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). De Burlo Group Inc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,687 shares. Proshare Limited Co reported 5.80M shares. Motco accumulated 104,079 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.96% stake. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 159,480 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Palestra Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 12,676 shares. 17.98 million are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc. 132,400 were reported by Jlb And Incorporated. Zuckerman Invest Group Ltd accumulated 79,960 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd accumulated 48,690 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 5.13M shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 43,665 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (Prn) by 14.92M shares to 19.24M shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc by 29,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,200 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Tr (Prn).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.