Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.08 N/A -0.15 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.58 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 0%. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.