Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.08
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|31.58
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 0%. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.45%
|2.97%
|5.03%
|15.93%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
