Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.42 N/A 1.22 11.02 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 19.87% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.