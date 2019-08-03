Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.42
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 19.87% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
