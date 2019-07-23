Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.16 N/A -0.15 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.