Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.10 N/A 1.22 11.02 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 27.9%. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.