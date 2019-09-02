Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.10
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 27.9%. About 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.