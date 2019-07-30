Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

We will be comparing the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.42 N/A -0.15 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 -18.47 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 2.46% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund had bullish trend while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 4 of the 4 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.