Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.08 N/A 1.22 11.02 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.92 N/A 0.40 29.30

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is $13, which is potential 13.34% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Competitively, 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund was more bullish than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.