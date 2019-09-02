Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.10 N/A 1.22 11.02 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 3.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.